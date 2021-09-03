SNGPL, PCAA won respective matches in 13th PPFL

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League, at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) won their respective matches in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League, at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium, here on Friday.

In the first match, SNGPL defeated Karachi United by 2-0 goals.

Two teams fought well and could not score in the first half. Both goals were scored by the SNGPL in the second half through Samad Khan.

In the 59th�minute, a penalty kick was awarded to SNGPL and Samad Khan scored the first goal for his team and he doubled the margin 2-0 in the injury time of the second half. Karachi United tried to reduce the score but could not succeed.

�� The 2nd�match was played between Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) �and Pakistan WAPDA. The Civil Aviation Authority won the match by 2-1 goals.

The Civil Aviation Authority scored both goals on penalty kicks.

The Civil Aviation Authority took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first half. In the 29th�minutes of the match, a penalty kick was given to Civil Aviation, Saeed Abdul Aziz kicked the ball netted to score 1-0 and he doubled the margin 2-0 on penalty kick in the 89th�minutes.

Ahmed Faheem reduced the margin for Pakistan WAPDA 2-1 in the last minutes of the injury time. This was the 6th�goal of Ahmed Faheem during the league.