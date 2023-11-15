SNGPL sports gala begins at Punjab Stadium

The four-day Annual Sports Gala of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) began at the Punjab Stadium here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The four-day Annual Sports Gala of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) began at the Punjab Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Managing Director SNGPL Amer Tufail inaugurated the sports event.

Representing 21 teams from different regions, as many as 336 male and female athletes will take part in the four-day Sports Gala. Sports Gala is featuring cricket, Badminton, Tug of War, Table Tennis, Volleyball and athletic among other games.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the MD SNGPL emphasised that sports nurture team building process as it boosts performance and productivity of officers and staff.

He said women athlete are equally competitive and it feels good to see them competing men in routine sports, he added.

Earlier, Imtiaz Mahmood President Sui Northern Sports Cell took oath from the participating teams whereas Zubair Khan, President CBA was present on the occasion. Office bearers of Sports Cell Muhammad Arshad, Vice President; Imran Safdar Virk, General Secretary; Kanwal Wazir, Finance Secretary; and members Sports Cell Aftab Ashraf and Khalid Mahmood were also present.