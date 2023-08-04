Snooker champion Ahsan is our national hero: Adviser to CM Punjab, Wahab Riaz

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz along with Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana visited residence of snooker world champion Ahsan Ramzan here on Friday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media on this occasion, Wahab Riaz said young Ahsan Ramzan, who made the country proud by winning the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha and won Under-21 Asian Snooker title, is our national hero. "The whole nation is proud of the young world snooker star of the country".

He condemned and regretted the police incident in which Ahsan Ramzan was detained by the Police on Wednesday night as he was doing practice at a snooker club to prepare for future international events.

It may be mentioned here that the young snooker champion introduced himself as the world champion but policemen did not pay any attention to his claim and locked him up in the police station on the pretext that the snooker club in which he was practising was functioning till late at night. According to Ahsan the policemen abused him as well and said they were not bothered if he was the world champion.

Advisor to CM Punjab said that an inquiry committee has been constituted that will investigate the entire police incident and present its report tomorrow, Saturday.

Wahab Riaz also announced to award membership of Sabzazar Sports Complex to Ahsan Ramzan. "Ahsan Ramzan will also be provided top standard snooker table and other relevant facilities so that he can prepare himself in a befitting manner for the future international snooker competitions," he added.