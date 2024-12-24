Snooker Club To Be Established Near Jhall Chowk: DC
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that a state-of-the-art snooker club would be established near Jhall Chowk Overhead Bridge for entertainment of the snooker lovers.
The DC flanked by Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary visited the site here on Tuesday and Jhall Chowk Overhead Bridge area would be beautified under Chief Minister’s initiative for urban development by upgrading the existing art gallery and setting up a most modern snooker club for providing recreational opportunities to the youth.
During the visit, the DC and DG FDA inspected various sections beneath the bridge and exchanged ideas on utilizing the space for constructive and healthy activities.
They decided to establish a snooker club adjacent to the Ustad Shafiq Art Gallery which would offer the youth a space for positive engagement at this key urban location.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that multiple projects were underway to enhance aesthetics of the city including installation of decorative models at major intersections and improving existing beautification projects. He urged the FDA administration to actively collaborate in urban development and beautification efforts.
FDA DG Asif Chaudhary assured full cooperation from the FDA for these initiatives and directed the Engineering Department to expedite implementation on the snooker club project.
Deputy Director of Engineering FDA Umar Iqbal and others were also present.
