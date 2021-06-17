UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snooker Facilities At Pakistan Sports Complex To Be Upgraded

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

Snooker facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex to be upgraded

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will upgrade snooker facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad to provide the best sports infrastructure for the upcoming cueists, Director General PSB, Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) will upgrade snooker facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad to provide the best sports infrastructure for the upcoming cueists, Director General PSB, Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman said on Thursday.

In a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) Alamgir A. Sheikh and President PBSA, Javed H. Karim in his office, he said snooker was a very popular game not only in Pakistan but around the globe.

The PBSA office-bearers highlighted their 10 years' performance and preparation for the future. They assured full cooperation to PSB for the promotion of sports in the country.

The DG PSB acknowledged the performance of PBSA and said that snooker could help to create sports culture in the society. He also released financial grant for the development and promotion of snooker as well as preparation for future events.

He asked the PBSA office-bearers for sharing their activity plans for the next two years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Snooker Alamgir Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

10 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

11 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

11 minutes ago

Federal Urdu University displays name of successfu ..

7 minutes ago

Thailand administers over 7 mln doses of COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

Level one course for athletics' coaches from Satur ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.