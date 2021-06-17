Snooker facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex to be upgraded

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will upgrade snooker facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad to provide the best sports infrastructure for the upcoming cueists, Director General PSB, Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) will upgrade snooker facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad to provide the best sports infrastructure for the upcoming cueists, Director General PSB, Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman said on Thursday.

In a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) Alamgir A. Sheikh and President PBSA, Javed H. Karim in his office, he said snooker was a very popular game not only in Pakistan but around the globe.

The PBSA office-bearers highlighted their 10 years' performance and preparation for the future. They assured full cooperation to PSB for the promotion of sports in the country.

The DG PSB acknowledged the performance of PBSA and said that snooker could help to create sports culture in the society. He also released financial grant for the development and promotion of snooker as well as preparation for future events.

He asked the PBSA office-bearers for sharing their activity plans for the next two years.