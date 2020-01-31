UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snooker's China Open Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:31 PM

Snooker's China Open postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The China Open snooker tournament became the latest sporting event to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday after global governing body World Snooker postponed this year's edition

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The China Open snooker tournament became the latest sporting event to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday after global governing body World Snooker postponed this year's edition.

"Following extensive consultation between WST, the WPBSA (World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association) and our many partners in China, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 China Open," World Snooker said in a statement.

The tournament, which takes place annually in Beijing, is a flagship event on the snooker Calendar and the last tournament in which players can earn ranking points before the start of the World Championship in April.

Snooker is hugely popular in China and three-time UK Championship winner Ding Junhui is a star in his home nation.

This year's edition was set to be held between March 30 and April 5, but World Snooker said that "considering the current health and travel situation in China our highest priority has to be the welfare of our players, staff and the many fans who travel around China and beyond".

World Snooker added that it was looking for a later date for the tournament.

The postponement of the China Open comes after this month's outbreak of coronavirus that has caused global panic and killed at least 213 people.

A host of countries have limited or outright banned travel from China, while on Friday United Kingdom health officials confirmed two cases of the virus.

On Thursday the Chinese Football Association suspended all domestic football and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League season kick-off, due on February 22, in order to "carry out prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic".

Other events moved or cancelled include the World Indoor Athletics Championships, the women's Olympic football qualifying and this month's men's alpine skiing World Cup event in Yanqing, which was shifted Thursday to Saalbach-Hinterglemm in Austria.

Related Topics

Football World Snooker China Beijing Alpine Austria United Kingdom Samoan Tala February March April Women 2020 Olympics Event All From

Recent Stories

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

3 minutes ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

11 minutes ago

Two First Cases of New Deadly Coronavirus Register ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Lower House to Delay Visit to China From M ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police recover 20 stolen vehicles, over ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day marked at school

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.