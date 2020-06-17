UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snooker's Willie Thorne In Induced Coma

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:03 AM

Snooker's Willie Thorne in induced coma

Former snooker star Willie Thorne has been put in an induced coma in a Spanish hospital following respiratory failure, it was announced Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Former snooker star Willie Thorne has been put in an induced coma in a Spanish hospital following respiratory failure, it was announced Tuesday.

The 66-year-old Englishman, who twice reached the World Championship quarter-finals, said in March he was suffering from leukaemia.

Last week Thorne was taken to hospital with low blood pressure.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his treatment has raised more than two-thirds of its 30,000-euro ($34,000) target Thorne's carer, Julie O'Neill, wrote on the GoFundMe page: "The doctor called me yesterday (Monday) to inform me that on Sunday Willie went into respiratory failure and he is now in an induced coma and mechanical ventilation.

" O'Neill said she hoped the treatment Thorne was receiving in hospital would "at some point enable him to breathe on his own and be brought out of this coma".

After being a mainstay in the top-16 throughout the late 1980s and early 90s, Thorne became a snooker commentator for the BBC.

The 1985 UK Championship runner-up has previously spoken of his struggles with a gambling addiction that saw him battling bankruptcy.

Related Topics

World Snooker Doctor United Kingdom March Sunday From Blood

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

51 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.