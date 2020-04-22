The World Snooker Championship has been rescheduled to start in July after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, governing body World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The World Snooker Championship has been rescheduled to start in July after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, governing body World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Wednesday.

The sport's premier tournament was originally scheduled to open in Sheffield last week, but it is now set to run between July 31 and August 16, subject to British government guidelines on the health crisis.

"The world is going through a very challenging period but live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale. This gives fans of top class sport something on their Calendar to look ahead to and enjoy for 17 days," WST chairman Barry Hearn said.