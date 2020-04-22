UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snooker's World Championship Given July Start After Virus Delay

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:23 PM

Snooker's World Championship given July start after virus delay

The World Snooker Championship has been rescheduled to start in July after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, governing body World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The World Snooker Championship has been rescheduled to start in July after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, governing body World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Wednesday.

The sport's premier tournament was originally scheduled to open in Sheffield last week, but it is now set to run between July 31 and August 16, subject to British government guidelines on the health crisis.

"The world is going through a very challenging period but live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale. This gives fans of top class sport something on their Calendar to look ahead to and enjoy for 17 days," WST chairman Barry Hearn said.

Related Topics

World Snooker Sheffield Samoan Tala July August Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pompeo Says Iran Must Be Held Accountable for Its ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt challenges Daniel Pearl murder case ver ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi calls upon welfare organizations to ..

2 minutes ago

Pace of COVID-19 Spread in Russia More Moderate Th ..

2 minutes ago

Business Closures Over COVID-19 Cost Switzerland $ ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 Model Warns Failure to Release Inmates Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.