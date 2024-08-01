Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) Snoop Dogg entertained the crowds at the Paris Olympics beach volleyball on Wednesday, dancing along with fans after he turned up to support the US women's team.

The American rapper arrived at the venue in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower by a side entrance, surrounded by a team of security -- but once in the stands he wasn't shy about showing off his moves.

Posing for photos with delighted fans, he shook his hands in the air to a pumped-up crowd that included US supporters dressed as cowboys.

Wearing a T-shirt that read "USA", the rapper sheltered from the sun under an umbrella and clutched an electric pocket fan as temperatures soared into the early 30s, at a stadium with zero shade.

The US players -- Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng -- waved at him and pointed in his direction as they warmed up on the sand before the game.

The rapper was on his feet cheering and clapping as Hughes and Cheng fought a tight battle against France, joining spectators in the sport's popular "monster block" chant which makes the temporary stadium shake.

After the US stormed to victory in two sets, the players danced back from the court and thumped their chests in Snoop Dogg's direction.

In return he stood and waved a large US flag in both hands.

Speaking to US channel NBC, he had some advice for the US players: "Do what y'all do," he said. "Bring home the gold."

Snoop Dogg is employed by NBC as a special Olympics correspondent for the Paris Games.

Hughes and Cheng -- both making their Olympics debut at the Paris Games -- managed to triumph in a tight match against Clemence Vieira and Aline Chamereau, with the second set finishing 23-21.

Wednesday's win placed the pair second in their group, behind Germany.

The top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the knockout stages.

The rapper has also been spotted watching the men's street skateboarding and the artistic gymnastics women's qualification, after he was a torch-bearer in the opening ceremony.

Another US rapper, Flavor Flav, has also been spotted as an enthusiastic follower of Team USA.

Clad in sparkly glasses and brandishing a rugby ball in the air, Flav was at the Stade de France to cheer on the US women's rugby sevens side, who won a surprising bronze.