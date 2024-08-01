Snoop Dogg Wows Crowd At Sizzling Paris Olympics Beach Volleyball
Muhammad Rameez Published August 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) Snoop Dogg entertained the crowds at the Paris Olympics beach volleyball on Wednesday, dancing along with fans after he turned up to support the US women's team.
The American rapper arrived at the venue in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower by a side entrance, surrounded by a team of security -- but once in the stands he wasn't shy about showing off his moves.
Posing for photos with delighted fans, he shook his hands in the air to a pumped-up crowd that included US supporters dressed as cowboys.
Wearing a T-shirt that read "USA", the rapper sheltered from the sun under an umbrella and clutched an electric pocket fan as temperatures soared into the early 30s, at a stadium with zero shade.
The US players -- Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng -- waved at him and pointed in his direction as they warmed up on the sand before the game.
The rapper was on his feet cheering and clapping as Hughes and Cheng fought a tight battle against France, joining spectators in the sport's popular "monster block" chant which makes the temporary stadium shake.
After the US stormed to victory in two sets, the players danced back from the court and thumped their chests in Snoop Dogg's direction.
In return he stood and waved a large US flag in both hands.
Speaking to US channel NBC, he had some advice for the US players: "Do what y'all do," he said. "Bring home the gold."
Snoop Dogg is employed by NBC as a special Olympics correspondent for the Paris Games.
Hughes and Cheng -- both making their Olympics debut at the Paris Games -- managed to triumph in a tight match against Clemence Vieira and Aline Chamereau, with the second set finishing 23-21.
Wednesday's win placed the pair second in their group, behind Germany.
The top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the knockout stages.
The rapper has also been spotted watching the men's street skateboarding and the artistic gymnastics women's qualification, after he was a torch-bearer in the opening ceremony.
Another US rapper, Flavor Flav, has also been spotted as an enthusiastic follower of Team USA.
Clad in sparkly glasses and brandishing a rugby ball in the air, Flav was at the Stade de France to cheer on the US women's rugby sevens side, who won a surprising bronze.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Sports
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph10 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles10 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold10 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold10 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil10 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly10 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results10 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend12 hours ago
-
'Fresh' Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into Olympic badminton quarters14 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career14 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists14 hours ago
-
Patricia appreciates PMYP's role in empowering Youth14 hours ago