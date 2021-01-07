SWAT, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) ::Kalam Youth Snow Kabaddi Championship ends with all its colors with Mittaltan defeated Shaheen Pashmal Markhor by 35-25 points here at Kalam, District Swat in the Snow Kabaddi Championship played here on Thursday.

The Swat Kalam Youth Snow Kabaddi Championship organized by the District Youth Office and District Sports Officer Swat has come to an end with all its colors.

In the final of Kabaddi Championship, Mittaltan Shaheen defeated Pashmal Markhor to win the 2021 trophy. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's focal person, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Sharafat Ali, District Youth Officer Irshadullah Khan, District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan and Dr Shah Khan distributed cash prizes, trophies and medals among the athletes.

MPA Mian Sharafat Ali said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking practical steps to promote tourism and winter sports and winter tourism was also flourishing in the area.

He said that there is no dearth of talent in the local players of Kalam and they have to provide the best facilities. He said that in future also with the cooperation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, various events and competitions would be organized to promote winter tourism in Swat and other tourist areas.

On the occasion, tournament organizer Aziz Kalami and Swat Youth District Officer Irshadullah Khan said that the two-day snow kabaddi tournament was aimed at promoting tourism so that tourists could visit Swat and Kalam and see interesting events.