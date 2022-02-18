Snow Sports, Cultural Festival in Gabin Jabba from Feb 25: DC Swat Junaid Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized all preparations for organizing a three-day Snow Sports and Cultural Festival at scenic Gabin Jabba aimed at reviving the scenic places and boosting the tourism to attract tourists and visitors to the serene spots in the province

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized all preparations for organizing a three-day Snow Sports and Cultural Festival at scenic Gabin Jabba aimed at reviving the scenic places and boosting the tourism to attract tourists and visitors to the serene spots in the province.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan Friday said that the Snow Sports and Culture Festival in the scenic Gabin Jabba will be organized on February 25-27, 2022 for which preparation has already been kicked off.

Junaid Khan said that after a successful holding of the Snow Sports and Culture Festival at Kalam, the next stop over will be at Gabin Jabba top where different sports and culture events would be part of the Gabin Jabba Festival.

Gabin Jabba, means in Pashto honey marshes, is located approximately 65 km from Mingora on Matta sakhra road Swat valley. It is an area in Swat valley, with green meadows, thick forests, snow clad mountains, mineral springs and high peaks. Gabin Jabba elevation is 2582m (8471ft) above sea level.

The region has some medicinal plants, and some researchers conduct searches in this region of Swat valley. Honey bees are found here, and the honey of the region is known throughout KP. Gabin Jabba also leads to the famous Daral Lake, which is located approximately 500m higher from Gabin Jabba.

Junaid Khan, former MD TCKP, said that pragmatic steps were being taken to facilitate tourists during their visit to the scenic spots of the province. "Gabin Jabba and Malam Jabba are the most attractive tourist destinations in Swat valley that is why domestic and foreign tourists are now even coming in chilling winter to enjoy the beauty of Swat, known as mini-Switzerland in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he added.

Officials of the Swat district administration, including Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer Ul Islam, ADC Swat Irfan Khan, RSO Kashif Farhan, Youth Officer Farhad Ali and other officials were also present. Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheer Ul islam when asked to comment, he said that tourism was being promoted along modern lines to boost the sector and create employment opportunities for the local populace as well.

The livelihood of the people of Malakand Division lies purely on tourism and by organizing such cultural festivals both local and foreign tourists would be attracted to scenic places, Commissioner Malakand said.

Junaid Khan said that the festival featured cultural activities and sports competitions, including snow marathon race, snow cycling, snow judo, tug-of-war and archery on the first day of the gala. A large number of visitors from across the country are expected to visit Gabin Jabba top like last year.

He said, a tourist information desk, handicrafts and food stalls and a play land for children would be part of the Festival while famous singers and artistes would also participate in the music shows to be organised during the event.

He said a cycle race would also be organized wherein cyclists from all across the country would participate in order to highlight the scenic tourism site to the rest of the world as desired by the CM KP Mahmood Khan.

He said that youth, both boys and girls from across the country would take part in the Games at Gabin Jabba top. He said, last year, the athletes showed remarkable performance on difficult terrains of the valley where many had to put their bicycles in low gear to reach the finish line.

Junaid Khan said, hopefully more tourists, both local and foreign, would visit the scenic spots of Malakand Division this year to enjoy the snow sports competitions and cultural activities during the three-day Gabin Jabba Festival. The festival featured various snow sports competitions for men and women, including TeQ Ball, snow marathon race, snow judo, tug-of-war and archery.

Besides different snow sports competitions on the mountain top in Gabin Jabba, snow cycle race and snow marathon race will also be organized. A documentary and video promo made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department on tourist spots in Swat valley will also be screened at the festival. Handicrafts and food stalls, tourist information desk, rabab music, Pashto poetry recital sessions, magic and martial art shows and Pashto stage dramas will also be part of the festival. For children a magic show, Khattak and FC dance performance, embroidery items would be displayed at the handicrafts stalls with traditional cuisines.

He said holding the sports and cultural extravaganza was aimed at reviving the scenic places and boosting the tourism to attract tourists and visitors to the serene spots in the province. The festival, he said, would send a positive message to the world that peace had been restored and tourism activities in full swing in Malakand and Hazara divisions and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said, the provincial government has taken worthwhile steps that led to promotion of tourism, sports and preserving the rich heritage, cultural and archaeology sites in the province.

Aysha Ahmad, female tourist, from Karachi, when asked to comment about their family visit to Swat, she said she was surprised to see the stunning natural beauty and enjoyed the hospitality of the local people. "Pakistan is an amazing country. Photos and videos cannot grasp the unique beauty and the kindness of the people of Pakistan," she said.

She said that she came to Swat for the first time with her family of 15 members and are enjoying out, nine snowfall and chilli weather. The people and hotel staff are very supportive. When asked about culture activities, Junaid Khan said that the festival would have other attractions including cultural performance by a group from Lahore. The participants enjoyed traditional dances of Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khattak Dance.