Snowboard Legend White To Retire After Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published February 05, 2022 | 03:01 PM

American snowboard legend Shaun White said Saturday he will retire from competition after he attempts to defend his Olympic title in Beijing, citing the "little signs" from his 35-year-old body

The three-time halfpipe champion said he intends to "squeeze every bit of fun and excitement" out of his fifth and final Games before bringing the curtain down on his storied career.

"In my mind, I think I've decided this will be the last competition," said the man who has done more than anyone to bring snowboarding to the world's attention.

"It's this now, it's that now -- it's all these little things adding up that's taking away from days of practice that I would normally have.

" White added that watching other riders -- some half his age -- pull off "heavier and heavier" tricks was also a factor.

He acknowledged that "everyone is catching up" to his level, and said just getting to Beijing was an achievement in itself.

White only booked his spot in the US team at the last moment, after injuries and a bout of Covid hampered his progress.

Bursting onto the Olympic scene in 2006, White was known as the "Flying Tomato" for his lustrous long red locks and explosive riding style.

He won gold in 2006 and 2010 before missing out on a medal in a shock upset at the 2014 Sochi Games.

But he regained his crown four years later in Pyeongchang with a dramatic last ride.

