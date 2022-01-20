UrduPoint.com

Snowboarder Samkova Pulls Out Of Beijing Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The 2014 Olympic snowboard cross champion Eva Samkova has pulled out of next month's Beijing Games after failing to recover in time from breaking both ankles in December

The 28-year-old Czech is recovering from ankle fractures sustained in a World Cup race in Austria last month.

"It was a difficult decision to not go to Beijing, but it was the right one to take," Samkova said on Thursday.

"I will now focus on my recovery. I will get better and be back."Samkova fell when kicking the snowboard across the finish line as she and Czech compatriot Jan Kubicik finished second in the mixed race during a World Cup event in Montafon, Austria.

