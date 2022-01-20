Snowboarder Samkova pulls out of Beijing Olympics

The 2014 Olympic snowboard cross champion Eva Samkova has pulled out of next month's Beijing Games after failing to recover in time from breaking both ankles in December

The 28-year-old Czech is recovering from ankle fractures sustained in a World Cup race in Austria last month.

"It was a difficult decision to not go to Beijing, but it was the right one to take," Samkova said on Thursday.

"I will now focus on my recovery. I will get better and be back."Samkova fell when kicking the snowboard across the finish line as she and Czech compatriot Jan Kubicik finished second in the mixed race during a World Cup event in Montafon, Austria.