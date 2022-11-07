So-called minnows warn T20 World Cup shocks just the start

Adelaide, Australia, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Twenty20 World Cup in Australia has produced a series of shocks and the so-called minnows warn there are going to be more at future tournaments.

The last in a string of stunning upsets came on Sunday and was arguably the biggest of them all.

Scott Edwards' Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the World Cup at the Adelaide Oval with a surprise 13-run victory on the final day of the Super 12.

Coupled with wins for Pakistan and India over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively, the Dutch will get direct entry into the expanded 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

Ireland, with wins over two-time champions the West Indies and England, were also giant-killers. As were Zimbabwe, who defeated Pakistan.

The first match of the tournament was a taste of things to come when Namibia thrashed Asian champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs.

Speaking on the eve of their match against the Proteas, South African-born Dutch bowler Roelof van der Merwe said these were no flukes.

"You look at the different formats and then you look at T20 cricket, and the shorter the format is, the closer the teams are," he said.

"Ten years ago there would have been one (upset) a tournament.

"You're seeing it more and more happen now. Teams are getting more clued up in how they want to prepare and what needs to be done in winning games.

"That's definitely something that's evolved in the last 10 years or so. Teams are getting closer to the guys at the top.

"It's good for cricket." Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle said that the lesser lights of world cricket have shown they deserve more exposure.

"Irrespective of what happens next, the Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Ireland, even Namibia and Scotland have demanded more opportunities in T20 cricket," he wrote on Twitter.

"This World Cup should lead to a greater democratisation of our game."