Socca World Cup - an opportunity for young Pakistani footballers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan is almost out of international football map but the passion and enthusiasm of young footballers in the country bring timely opportunities for them.

The upcoming Socca World Cup is one of its kind where the young footballers wearing green shirts will represent Pakistan with passion, a private channel reported on Sunday.

According to a foreign coach, Kevin Reeves: "You can't overlook any player as they all are equally talented. It is overwhelming for me to see such an amazing response from the footballers here." Kevin took trials in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Karachi to finalize Pakistan's team for the upcoming mega event, slated to start from October 12 to 20 in Crete, Greece.

The foreigner, who worked with renowned football clubs, including Manchester United and Stoke City Football Club, praised the organizers who made it possible to conduct fresh trials in different cities of Pakistan.

"See, it depends on how you create opportunities for your players.

There is immense talent but grooming them is a prime responsibility," he said.

The selected players from the camp will be finalized for Pakistan team who will attend a camp ahead of the extravaganza.

"We have found some quality players and now we are looking forward to polishing their skills and field them strongly in the event," he said, adding Pakistan was placed in a tough group where the boys would have to play a quality game against teams like Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, and Romania.

Pakistan's former international player, Gohar Zaman, who supervised the trials along with Reeves, said the Socca World Cup would be a great exposure for local players.

"At our time, there were very few opportunities like but I am happy to see the progress," said Zaman, who scored the lone hat-trick for Pakistan in World Cup Qualifiers 2002.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan also participated in the inaugural edition of the Socca World Cup back in 2018.