UrduPoint.com

Soccer Cup League Kicks Off; Students Of Madrasa Vs Youth Of Minority Ends In Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Soccer Cup League kicks off; Students of Madrasa vs Youth of Minority ends in draw

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Students of Madrasa (Seminary) faced the Youth of Minority in the Soccer League Cup-2022, which kicked off here at Sumbal Khan Football Ground, Qayyum sports Complex on Wednesday.

Former international footballer and skipper of national team Arshad Khan was the chief guest. Former national team skipper Basit Kamal, Haji Hayat UIlah, the organizing secretary of the Soccer Cup, Inspector Pakistan Customs and renowned boxer Itrat Nazir, and a large number of spectators were also present.

In the opening match the Students of Madrasa and the Youth of Minority played a close game, wherein the players of both the teams demonstrated exceptional skills and won great support from the spectators who were enjoying every second of the football game.

The Madrasa XI took a three-goal lead with Ibrar, Afzal, and Rahat scoring a goal each.

The Minority XI soon caught up and leveled the score. Ifraz, Javed Iqbal and Sajid Masi scored one each for the Minority XI. Both the teams made impressive attacks on the other side, hoping to steal the game from the other, but the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

In the second match Nowshera Minority defeated Forest College Minority by 6-0. The Nowshera Minority team dominated the entire game which led to their remarkable victory. Shoukat scored a hat-trick, first of the League through field attempts, while Afzal, Taimur and Bilal scored one goal each. The Forest College Minority also made some attempts on the goalpost, but failed to score.

Today's matches Forest College Minority will face University of Peshawar Minority XI at 2.30 pmDarul Uloom Sarhad to clash against Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran Bara Gate Peshawar at 5.30 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Peshawar Sports Minority Lead Nowshera From Boxer

Recent Stories

West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

7 minutes ago
 Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

3 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

3 hours ago
 SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

4 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

5 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.