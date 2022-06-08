Soccer Cup League kicks off; Students of Madrasa vs Youth of Minority ends in draw

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Students of Madrasa (Seminary) faced the Youth of Minority in the Soccer League Cup-2022, which kicked off here at Sumbal Khan Football Ground, Qayyum sports Complex on Wednesday.

Former international footballer and skipper of national team Arshad Khan was the chief guest. Former national team skipper Basit Kamal, Haji Hayat UIlah, the organizing secretary of the Soccer Cup, Inspector Pakistan Customs and renowned boxer Itrat Nazir, and a large number of spectators were also present.

In the opening match the Students of Madrasa and the Youth of Minority played a close game, wherein the players of both the teams demonstrated exceptional skills and won great support from the spectators who were enjoying every second of the football game.

The Madrasa XI took a three-goal lead with Ibrar, Afzal, and Rahat scoring a goal each.

The Minority XI soon caught up and leveled the score. Ifraz, Javed Iqbal and Sajid Masi scored one each for the Minority XI. Both the teams made impressive attacks on the other side, hoping to steal the game from the other, but the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

In the second match Nowshera Minority defeated Forest College Minority by 6-0. The Nowshera Minority team dominated the entire game which led to their remarkable victory. Shoukat scored a hat-trick, first of the League through field attempts, while Afzal, Taimur and Bilal scored one goal each. The Forest College Minority also made some attempts on the goalpost, but failed to score.

Today's matches Forest College Minority will face University of Peshawar Minority XI at 2.30 pmDarul Uloom Sarhad to clash against Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran Bara Gate Peshawar at 5.30 pm.