Soccer Futsal Coaching Course from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation would be holding a three-day Soccer Futsal Coaching Course in Swat from Thursday.

According to Moinuddin, General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Soccer Futsal Association, said the course would be attended by male and female coaches from all over the country.

"The course will continue till October 10 and at the end of the course, certificates will also be distributed to the successful participants," he said.

He said an organizing committee has been formed for the course which includes Adnan Ahmad Malik (chairman), Afrayasaib (vice chairman), Moinuddin (secretary) and Anwar Khan, Iqra Naseem Saifullah, Nasir Ayaz (members).