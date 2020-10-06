UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soccer Futsal Coaching Course From Thursday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Soccer Futsal Coaching Course from Thursday

Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation would be holding a three-day Soccer Futsal Coaching Course in Swat from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation would be holding a three-day Soccer Futsal Coaching Course in Swat from Thursday.

According to Moinuddin, General Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Soccer Futsal Association, said the course would be attended by male and female coaches from all over the country.

"The course will continue till October 10 and at the end of the course, certificates will also be distributed to the successful participants," he said.

He said an organizing committee has been formed for the course which includes Adnan Ahmad Malik (chairman), Afrayasaib (vice chairman), Moinuddin (secretary) and Anwar Khan, Iqra Naseem Saifullah, Nasir Ayaz (members).

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Male Nasir October All From

Recent Stories

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

Domains of KP development authorities to be expand ..

4 minutes ago

Teenager From Western Germany Caught Planning Atta ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Parliamentary Speaker Matviyenko Invites F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.