Soccer, Futsal, Judo Competitions On Friday

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

The Soccer, Futsal and Judo competitions of the Women Sports Festival would be played on Friday here at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Soccer, Futsal and Judo competitions of the Women sports Festival would be played on Friday here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza would be the chief guest while Director General, Pakistan Sports board Amna Imran would also be presented on the occasion.

Dr Fehmida will distribute the trophies, medals and certificates to the players and teams.

In the volleyball event, Alpha Club got first position while Bahria University obtained second position.

In the final match Alpha Club beat Bahria University by 3-0 here at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

The swimming and football events would be played on Saturday while tenpin bowling events will be held on Sunday at Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

