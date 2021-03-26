UrduPoint.com
Soccer: Italy Make Strong Start In World Cup Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:56 PM

Italy made a strong start to their campaign to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in Parma on Thursday

ROME (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy made a strong start to their campaign to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in Parma on Thursday.

Fine first-half strikes by Dominico Berardi and Ciro Immobile enabled the Azzurri to extend their unbeaten run to 23 games.

"The first half was perfected because we scored twice and could have scored more," said coach Roberto Mancini, who has transformed the national team after taking over following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"We played with a quick tempo.

"In the second half, we had more of the ball but moved it around slower although, after five months away, that can happen." The qualifying campaign continues with away trips to Bulgariaand Lithuania on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

