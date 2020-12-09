UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Soccer Match Interrupted Over Racist Scandal to Be Played With Other Referees Dec 9 - UEFA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Champions League match between French and Turkish football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir, interrupted due to a racist scandal, will be played on Wednesday with other referees, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said in a statement.

"UEFA has - after discussion with both clubs - decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET," UEFA said on Twitter.

The Group H match in Paris was interrupted in the 16th minute.

One of the decisions of the chief referee, Ovidiu Hategan, caused an emotional reaction on the bench of the Turkish club. The referee asked an assistant for clarification, who pointed to Demba Ba, calling the player "negru". One of the meanings of this word translated from Romanian is "black". This caused a reaction from the entire team, including assistant coach, ex-Cameroon team player Pierre Webo.

According to the official account of the Turkish club on Twitter, the fourth referee insulted the Cameroonian on racial grounds too. Both teams eventually left the pitch.

