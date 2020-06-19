Sochi insist match with quarantined Rostov goes ahead

The Russian Premier League emerges from its coronavirus lockdown Friday with an air of uncertainty and rancour over the opening match between Sochi and FK Rostov

Rostov want the game postponed with their team under quarantine after six players tested positive for COVID-19.

But hosts Sochi are pushing for the fixture to go ahead, with Rostov either fielding a B team or the match voided with Sochi earning a vital three points to boost their battle against relegation.

Sochi issued a statement hours before the 1700GMT kick-off, declaring the match on.

"Rostov and Sochi have agreed to stage the game, the 23rd round of the first division. The match is going ahead!" But a petition organised by Rostov's main sponsor urged Sochi to show "solidarity".

"Let's remind ourselves of the values this sport teaches us. A dignified fight, honest competition, respect for our adversary..." the petition signed by more than 1,000 people said.

According to the letter Rostov are lodging an official request with Sochi for a postponement.

The row has clouded the league's restart after its three-month hiatus.

On Thursday the Russian football federation suggested moving the game to July 19, but for that to happen both sides have to agree.

The game itself is a crucial one for Rostov, who despite financial difficulties are fourth in the table, just outside the Champions League qualifying berths with eight matches still to be played.