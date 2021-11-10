Sodhi gets dangerman Buttler in T20 World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi took Jos Buttler's prized scalp to dent England in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi took Jos Buttler's prized scalp to dent England in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Buttler fell lbw for 29 while attempting a reverse sweep off the leg-spinner after England were invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

The Englishman, however, did take his runs total at the event to 269, just ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's 264.

England were 67 for two after 10 overs with both their openers including Jonny Bairstow, who opened in place of the injured Jason Roy, back in the dug out.