UrduPoint.com

Sodhi Gets Dangerman Buttler In T20 World Cup Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Sodhi gets dangerman Buttler in T20 World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi took Jos Buttler's prized scalp to dent England in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi took Jos Buttler's prized scalp to dent England in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Buttler fell lbw for 29 while attempting a reverse sweep off the leg-spinner after England were invited to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

The Englishman, however, did take his runs total at the event to 269, just ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's 264.

England were 67 for two after 10 overs with both their openers including Jonny Bairstow, who opened in place of the injured Jason Roy, back in the dug out.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured World Abu Dhabi Jos Babar Azam Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

13 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

13 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

3 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals official event schedule

10 minutes ago
 China Firmly Opposes Interference in Its Judicial ..

China Firmly Opposes Interference in Its Judicial Sovereignty - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 37,774 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

37,774 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Slovakia Registers New Record High of Daily COVID- ..

Slovakia Registers New Record High of Daily COVID-19 Cases - Ministry of Health

4 minutes ago
 Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belar ..

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.