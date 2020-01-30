Sofia Kenin beats Ashleigh Barty to make Australian Open final

American Sofia Kenin reached her first Grand Slam final by stopping top seed Ashleigh Barty from becoming the first home woman to reach the Australian Open final in 40 years

She will meet Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep or Spain's Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final.Kenin, who was born in Russia before moving to the United States as a baby, dropped her racquet on the floor and cupped her face with both hands when Barty hit a return long."I'm speechless.

I can't believe it. I've dreamed of this since I was five years old. I've worked so hard to get here," she said.The Florida-raised player is the first American to reach the Australian Open final, outside of the Williams sisters, since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.