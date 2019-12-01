UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soft Ball Federation Of Pakistan Signs MoU With Joshila Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:03 AM

Soft Ball Federation of Pakistan signs MoU with Joshila Sports

Soft Ball Federation of Pakistan (SBFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with "Joshila Sports" acknowledging the latter, a well acclaimed brand of sports kits, as its technical partner

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):Soft Ball Federation of Pakistan (SBFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with "Joshila Sports" acknowledging the latter, a well acclaimed brand of sports kits, as its technical partner.

According to a SBFP announcement made here Saturday as per agreement the company would also sponsor kits and track suits for the country's soft ball teams participating in international events.

Moreover, local sportsmen, umpire and technical officials participating in the training and coaching courses to be held under World Base Ball Confederation (WBSC) and Soft Ball Asia would also be provided needed support.

The Joshila Sports has further committed to provide soft ball kits of international standard, at subsidized rates, for the international training courses, coaching clinics to be held in the country.

Similar support would also be ensured events including national championship, inter-provincial championship as well as for inter-division tournaments.

The MoU was said to be signed by Tehmina Asif, the SBFP and Sami Rasool, the CEO of Joshila Sports.

Sami Rasool in his brief remarks was quoted to had mentioned that sports goods of his company were exported across the globe and that he was keen to ensure that quality kits were arranged local players so as to help improve their performance.

The secretary general of SBFP said Pakistan was scheduled to attend a series of international events during next three years and provision of locally produced kits of international standard for sportsmen would be of great help.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Company Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

12 minutes ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

12 minutes ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

12 minutes ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

16 minutes ago

Vintage car rally promotes soft image of Pakistan: ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.