Soft Ball Federation of Pakistan signs MoU with Joshila Sports

Soft Ball Federation of Pakistan (SBFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with "Joshila Sports" acknowledging the latter, a well acclaimed brand of sports kits, as its technical partner

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):Soft Ball Federation of Pakistan (SBFP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with "Joshila Sports" acknowledging the latter, a well acclaimed brand of sports kits, as its technical partner.

According to a SBFP announcement made here Saturday as per agreement the company would also sponsor kits and track suits for the country's soft ball teams participating in international events.

Moreover, local sportsmen, umpire and technical officials participating in the training and coaching courses to be held under World Base Ball Confederation (WBSC) and Soft Ball Asia would also be provided needed support.

The Joshila Sports has further committed to provide soft ball kits of international standard, at subsidized rates, for the international training courses, coaching clinics to be held in the country.

Similar support would also be ensured events including national championship, inter-provincial championship as well as for inter-division tournaments.

The MoU was said to be signed by Tehmina Asif, the SBFP and Sami Rasool, the CEO of Joshila Sports.

Sami Rasool in his brief remarks was quoted to had mentioned that sports goods of his company were exported across the globe and that he was keen to ensure that quality kits were arranged local players so as to help improve their performance.

The secretary general of SBFP said Pakistan was scheduled to attend a series of international events during next three years and provision of locally produced kits of international standard for sportsmen would be of great help.