Soft Tennis Coaching Workshop, Seminar Held

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:49 PM

Soft tennis coaching workshop, seminar held

As many as 40 participants from Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam and Jamshoro took part in a day long Soft Tennis Coaching Workshop & Sports Seminar organized by the Pakistan Soft Tennis Association at Union Cooperative Club Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 40 participants from Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam and Jamshoro took part in a day long Soft Tennis Coaching Workshop & Sports Seminar organized by the Pakistan Soft Tennis Association at Union Cooperative Club Karachi.

One hour practical session of soft tennis by Eibad Sarwar and wheelchair tennis by Ishrat Zehra and Dr. Nadia Razak were organized during the workshop, said a statement on Tuesday.

The keynote speakers were Senior Vice President Sindh Tennis Association Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Noushad Ahmed, Dr. Nadia Razak and Eibad Sarwar The speakers spoke on modern coaching methods, rules, history and scope of the game in the country.

Dr. Nadia presented a brief on Wheelchair Sports in the country with special reference to wheelchair tennis.

Muhammad Aslam Khan, President Karachi City Sports Association & Sindh Kabaddi Association was the chief guest at certificate distribution ceremony.

He highlighted the need to organize workshops and seminars to enhance the capacity of sports fraternity and congratulated Pakistan Soft Tennis Association for their regular thought provoking educational activities of sports. Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association was also present on the occasion.

