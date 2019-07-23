Softball Asia Umpiring Certificates Seminar to raise awareness among Umpires: Dato Beng Choo

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Secretary General Dato Beng Choo Low on Tuesday said that Softball Asia Umpiring Certificates Seminar/Course would not only raise awareness about rules and regulations among participating Asian Countries Umpires but also it would help them increase their abilities, improve umpiring quality and impart training to others of their countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Secretary General Dato Beng Choo Low on Tuesday said that Softball Asia Umpiring Certificates Seminar/Course would not only raise awareness about rules and regulations among participating Asian Countries Umpires but also it would help them increase their abilities, improve umpiring quality and impart training to others of their countries.

Addressing on the third-day of the seminar in Bangkok, Thailand, she expressed the hope that the participants would take full benefit of the seminar, said a statement issued here.

Softball Asia Secretary General Sally Lim, host Thailand Softball Association Secretary General Ali Phakpoom and seminar Instructor from Australia Jannifer Maloney, Rosli Ismail from Malaysia and Philippinec Pualo Tabirara were also present on the occasion.