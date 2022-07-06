Softball Federation Pakistan felicitates office bearers of WSBC on winning election

Softball Federation Pakistan (SFP) President Haider Khan Lehri, Secretary Asif Azeem, and Pakistan Baseball Federation President Fakhar Ali Shah on Wednesday felicitated Riccardo Fraccari and Dato Beng Choo Low on their winning in the election in the Congress of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) in Taiwan with an overwhelming majority for the next six years

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Softball Federation Pakistan (SFP) President Haider Khan Lehri, Secretary Asif Azeem, and Pakistan Baseball Federation President Fakhar Ali Shah on Wednesday felicitated Riccardo Fraccari and Dato Beng Choo Low on their winning in the election in the Congress of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) in Taiwan with an overwhelming majority for the next six years.

Riccardo Fraccari has been re-elected president while Beng Choo Low has been re-elected as Secretary General of the WBSC, said a news release on Wednesday.

The Softball Federation Pakistan office bearers said under their patronage, the games of baseball and softball have progressed rapidly in Pakistan and hoped that their re-election will prove further instrumental in the promotion of these two sports in Pakistan.

They hoped that the WBSC will make special efforts to organize international baseball and softball events in Pakistan under their new tenure.

The duo has won elections with the full support of various countries including Pakistan, at WBSC Congress in Chinese Taipei.

The Congress also approved membership of six new countries including Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, Cape Verde, Balgaria , Tonga and others. Besides, the WBSC also approved the Baseball World Cup dates to be held from November 7th to 13th in Mexico.