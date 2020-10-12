Sohaib Club lifts Invitational Beach Handball club league cup

Shoaib Club won the three-day Invitational Beach Handball club league final match organised by Pakistan Handball Federation at the international court of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Shoaib Club won the three-day Invitational Beach Handball club league final match organised by Pakistan Handball Federation at the international court of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Five teams participated in the league and all matches were held on a league basis.

According to rankings issued by Pakistan Handball Federation here Monday, Sohaib Club played well and won the title while Lyallpur tiger secured second position.

National Club secured third position, Model City Club fourth and Meesaq Clubstood got fifth position.

Later, winners were awarded with trophies and cash prizes.