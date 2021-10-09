Sohaib Maqsood is out of ICC’s T20 World Cup after falling injured

(@fidahassanain)

A local TV reports that the player has fallen injured during the National T20 Cup due to which he has been ruled out of the fast approaching T20 World Cup.

However, the PCB is yet to share details about the status of Sohaib Maqsood.

However, the PCB is yet to share details about the status of Sohaib Maqsood.

Pakistan team will fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 15 to play T20 World Cup commencing from October 17.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad will leave for the country on October 15 via a chartered flight.

According to the details, the players taking part into the National T20 World Cup will move from one bubble to another after the completion of the event. The much-awaited World Cup will begin on October 17 while the final will be played on November 14.

All the members of the national team's support staff will gather in Lahore on October 8 and will be quarantined for seven days at a local hotel in Lahore.

Vernon Philander, bowling consultant, will arrive in Pakistan on October 7 and will join the squad in the UAE to fly to the UAE. The reports said that batting consultant Matthew Hayden will join the national squad in the UAE. The family of the all the members of the national squad can also fly with them to the UAE.

Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 cricket World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain)

Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Asif Ali

Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hasnain

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shaheen Shah Afridi

The PCB has to announced yet the name of the player who will replace Sohaib Maqsood.