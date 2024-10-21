Open Menu

Sohaib Wins B Division Of Scrabble Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Sohaib wins B division of Scrabble Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Sohaib Sanaullah has bagged the B division at the Lake George Scrabble Tournament in New York, USA.

According to details, the 22-year old Sohaib was making a comeback to competitive scrabble after a four year absence after completing his studies but showed no signs of rustiness winning 14 of his 15 games and was declared a winner with one match to go.

Sohaib dominated the tournament bagging the prize for the highest one move score of 163 and the highest one game score of 646.

Niel Gan was the runner up while Justin Morris finished 3rd. Sohaib's brother Danial Sanaullah finished 4th in the tournament that featured 174 players in several divisions.

