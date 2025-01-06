Sohail Adnan Ends Pakistan’s 18-year Wait For British Junior Open Title
Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2025 | 07:45 PM
Young squash sensation, Sohail Adnan made the nation proud as he clinched the U-13 title at the British Junior Open Squash Championship 2025
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Young squash sensation, Sohail Adnan made the nation proud as he clinched the U-13 title at the British Junior Open Squash Championship 2025.
According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Monday, Sohail outlasted Egypt’s Elmoghazy 3-2 in a heart-pounding final, with game scores of 11-5, 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5.
This momentous victory marks Pakistan’s first title in the British Junior Open in 18 years, reviving memories of the country's golden era in squash. The last Pakistani to win at the tournament was Nasir Iqbal in 2007.
Sohail's determination and exceptional skill captivated the audience, leaving them on the edge of their seats during the electrifying match.
The PSF hailed Sohail's triumph as a beacon of hope for the nation's resurgence in the sport. "This victory is a testament to Sohail’s hard work and the potential of Pakistan’s squash talent," a PSF spokesperson said.
Sohail battled through a challenging draw against top players from around the world. His final match showcased not only his technical brilliance but also his mental fortitude, as he fought back after trailing in the third game to secure a historic win.
