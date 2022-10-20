Sohail (Junior Pro ) and Akhter (senior pro) shine in Punjab Open Golf at PAF Skyview

On the first day of the four days 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship 2022 in progress here at the 18 holes, par 72 PAF Skyview Golf Course, the first day was committed for the Senior Professionals Event and Junior Professionals competition

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :On the first day of the four days 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship 2022 in progress here at the 18 holes, par 72 PAF Skyview Golf Course, the first day was committed for the Senior Professionals Event and Junior Professionals competition.

And at the end of the first days 18 holes round, the senior professional who outshone his rival golfing mates was Mohammad Akhtar of Islamabad Golf Club.

Akhter may be categorized as a senior professional, yet he exhibited good command over his shot making and allied aspects of his game like chipping, putting, bunker shots and approach shots to the green and this command resulted in compiling a score of gross 70, two under par for the first round effort which is remarkable going for a senior golf professional ."I am very pleased with the way I met the golf course challenges and hope to finish off as the best one in the second round on Friday, as this competition for seniors is over two rounds and 36 holes".

Having said that, his nearest rivals, smartly placed at number two slot are Mohammad Akram of Lahore Gymkhana and Asghar Ali, also of the same club. Akram ended the first round with a score of gross 73 and Asghar Ali also put together the same score.

These two seniors may be categorized as elders of golf, yet maintain commendatory physiques and practice frantically to keep intact a touch of mastery as and when they compete.

Standing at three strokes in areas, Mohammad Akram and Asgher appear determined to outshine Mohammad Akhtar in the final go.

Other senior professionals who played impressively are M.Irfan (Rawalpindi ) who finished the first round at gross 74 and there are five others at a score of gross 75 .They are Maqbool Ahmed ( Garrison) ,Mehmood Kayani (Islamabad), Mohammad Javed and Chaudhry Iftikhar (Gymkhana), and M.Tariq (Islamabad ). Placed at a score of gross 76 are A. Hameed (Islamabad) and Rustam Ali Chattah (Lahore Garrison).

In the Junior Professionals Championship race, the best one of the first day was Mohammad Sohail of Peshawar. With a score of gross 72, he imprinted his mark of superiority on the flow of the game. His rivals are far behind at a score of gross 78. These counterparts are Musa Khan, Jawad Khan, Kohinoor Shahid, Hassan Ali and Shahbaz Ali.

As for the champion golf professionals, they will show their potency, robustness and playing flair from Friday, 21st October. The contest will extend over three days, tomorrow Friday (18 holes ), Saturday (18 holes ) and final 18 holes on Sunday. And exceptional will be the exhibition of golfing techniques at the Course.