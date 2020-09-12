Sohail should have been included in Test Playing XI against England: Umar Gul

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani fast-bowler Umar Gul believes that Sohail Khan should have been included in the Test Playing XI against England, saying the Malakand-born pacer would have made a strong comeback.

Pakistan lost the Test series, one-nil, and only managed to draw the Twenty20 series on the tour.

"Sohail Khan should have been given a chance as he would have been very keen on making a strong comeback. He also performed well in the practice matches. I think the team management made a mistake by not including him in the lineup for Test matches," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Gul said Pakistan team should have performed in a better manner during the recently concluded tour of England.

"I was expecting the team to do better on the tour, especially bearing in mind that we had a lot of time to acclimatise with the conditions. We should have, atleast, drawn the Test series," he said.

"The lack of experience in the bowling departing is clearly hurting the side.

Naseem and Shaheen are talented but they need more time to develop as match-winners. On the other hand, in our batting department the middle-order did not perform in accordance with expectations," he said.

Gul also urged top international teams to tour Pakistan because of the improved security situation in the country.

"The security situation in the country is better than before, which was evident from Pakistan Super League 5 taking place entirely in Pakistan. I hope international teams, such as Australia, England and South Africa, also visit Pakistan because our fans would love to see them play here."Gul also hinted at moving into the field of coaching after his playing days are over. "I will continue playing domestic cricket as long as I'm performing on the field but if that is not the case I will call it a day. I can't say for sure, right now, if I will get into coaching after my cricket career is over. I have already done level one and two coaching courses and also keen on doing level three in the near future," he said.