UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sohail Tanveer Salutes 'very Special' Record-breaking Paceman Naseem

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:26 PM

Sohail Tanveer salutes 'very special' record-breaking paceman Naseem

Sohail Tanveer hailed "very special" pace sensation Naseem Shah after the 16-year-old took a record-breaking hat-trick in Pakistan's Test victory over Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Sohail Tanveer hailed "very special" pace sensation Naseem Shah after the 16-year-old took a record-breaking hat-trick in Pakistan's Test victory over Bangladesh.

Naseem made history in Rawalpindi on Sunday, becoming the youngest bowler to take three wickets in as many balls in the longest format.

Tanveer, who hopes of making a Pakistan comeback, has seen Naseem's ability at close quarters while training with Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators and believes Pakistan have unearthed a gem.

The quick said: "Unfortunately Naseem was injured for the PSL last year, but when I first saw him in the nets I thought this kid has serious talent, I've never seen someone of that age bowl so fast and he can bowl with control as well, SportStar reported .

"He has incredible ability and is a really exciting talent.

To play Test cricket at that age and make the step up like he has is amazing. He is very special.

"He's a quiet guy, he doesn't say a lot, but he knows if he needs to ask any of the senior players for advice then we are there for that." Tanveer is optimistic Pakistan can be a force in all formats with a combination of youth and experience.

"We have seen youngsters coming in and developing, such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah," he said.

"We are seeing some serious talent and the day will come where you have the right combination.

"We have Babar Azam and we hope to see more young batting talent come through, then we have Hafeez and Shoaib Malik now to offer a mixture of youth and experience. I'm hopeful Pakistan cricket is in good hands and I really hope things will keep getting better," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Bangladesh Pakistan Super League Young Rawalpindi Shoaib Malik Babar Azam Sunday National University Afridi All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

50 seconds ago

International Institute for Tolerance to honour wi ..

14 minutes ago

Man beaten by wife in wedding ceremony for third m ..

14 minutes ago

France provided Euros 0.5mln for PPIB capacity bui ..

16 minutes ago

Senior diplomats visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce ..

16 minutes ago

Ijaz, Chatta elected PTBF President, Secretary

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.