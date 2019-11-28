Sohail Tanvir reprimanded for code of conduct violation

Sohail Tanvir has been reprimanded for a Level 1 offence which relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match in Northern’s ninth round four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi

The incident occurred after the conclusion of the 41st over of Balochistan’s second innings when Sohail kicked the ball out of frustration for being unable to take a wicket.

The Northern bowler was charged by on-field umpires Qaiser Waheed and Imran Jawed for the violation of Article 2.2 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Sohail pleaded guilty and was reprimanded by match referee Ahmer Saeed.