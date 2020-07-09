Sohail Tanvir wants to impress selectors by performing in leagues

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Pakistan's Twenty20 specialist Sohail Tanvir who would be a part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020), wants to impress the selectors by performing in the leagues worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Twenty20 specialist Sohail Tanvir who would be a part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020), wants to impress the selectors by performing in the leagues worldwide.

"It is an opportunity for me as I am not part of the Pakistan squad for the England tour. Cricket is a name of giving back-to-back performances. My priority has always been playing for Pakistan and I keep performing in leagues to impress the selectors," he said while talking to a private news channel.

To a question, Tanvir said he was excited to be back on the field as the last time he went on the ground was in March for the semifinal of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm really excited to be on the field. Though cricket is our bread and butter but it is also our passion," he said.

Tanvir would be part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team while his countrymen Asif Ali will play for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the league which was scheduled from August 18 to September 10.

This year's season would not see the likes of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and bowler Wahab Riaz, due to their prior commitments with the national team.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi found no takers in the draft for the CPL. Afridi was placed in the top category of the draft but went undrafted.

CPLT20 would be the eighth season and of the league, the domestic T20 cricket league in the West Indies. Matches were scheduled to be played in six countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica and Saint Lucia. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a request was made in June 2020 to play all of the matches in Trinidad.

