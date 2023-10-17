Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday lauded the momentous victory of Pakistan's football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers as a triumph for sports and sportsmanship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday lauded the momentous victory of Pakistan's football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers as a triumph for sports and sportsmanship.

“It is not a victory for a country or team, rather it is a win for football and all the sports,” said the minister while talking to the media after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier football match between Pakistan and Cambodia.

Murtaza Solangi congratulated the Pakistani nation, football fans and football team for Pakistan's first-ever victory in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

He said both teams - Cambodia and Pakistan - should be lauded and congratulated for displaying exceptional game to the spectators who had immense passion for the game.

The minister said both teams had represented the flag of Pakistan today with their green and white kits during match.

He recalled his passionate love for football which was a game for the hardworking athletes sans any extraordinary expenses.

Unfortunately, football in Pakistan did not get the significance, that it enjoyed before and after the independence of Pakistan, he noted.

Solangi commended the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination for organizing the match in a remarkable way.

The minister said politics proved to be a nightmare for sports in the country, adding now all-out efforts were underway to give it a distant status, sans any politics.

The minister said that tolerance was once a hallmark of the national politics but growing intolerance had ruined this culture.

He noted that players of both teams greeted each other before and after the match, adding the gesture ought to be promoted in the country.

He also stressed the need for imbibing sportsmanship political arena, especially in the view of looming election in the country.

The minister expressed the optimism that both the Federal and provincial governments would play proactive role in the promotion of football.

There was a need to celebrate each other's victories with a spirit of sportsmanship, he remarked.

Earlier, the minister watched the football match between Pakistan and Cambodia at venue.

In the home league, Pakistan defeated Cambodia by 1-0, qualifying for the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The decisive goal was scored by Haroon Hamid in the 68th minute. Pakistan has hosted World Cup Qualifiers after the hiatus of 12 years.