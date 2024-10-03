Solanke Handed England Recall As Bellingham Returns
Muhammad Rameez Published October 03, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Dominic Solanke has been called up to the England squad for games against Greece and Finland seven years after winning his only cap, with Jude Bellingham back for the first time since Euro 2024
Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford miss out while Tottenham playmaker James Maddison is also overlooked by interim manager Lee Carsley for the Nations League fixtures.
England take on Greece at Wembley in Group B2 next Thursday before heading to Helsinki to face Finland three days later.
Solanke's sole international cap came as a substitute against Brazil in 2017 but the 27-year-old has impressed since joining Tottenham from Bournemouth in August, scoring in his past three games.
Real Madrid's Bellingham, in-form Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Ollie Watkins are in the 25-man squad after missing last month's games against Ireland and Finland for various reasons.
But Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been left out after a disappointing start to the season.
"Dom's (Solanki) a player I'm fully aware of having worked with him in the past. He was really close to being in the last squad but got injured just before selection," said Carsley.
"He did so well at Bournemouth and now he's taken that form into Spurs. He's got a lot of really good attributes."
Palmer withdrew from the last England camp through injury but returns after scoring five times in his past two games for Chelsea.
"I've known Cole for a number of years and seen how he's progressed," said Carsley.
"Every challenge put in front of him he takes in his stride, he doesn't get too high or too low. It's great to see him doing well."
The interim boss said it was a challenge to juggle the wealth of creative talent at his disposal, with Palmer, Foden and Bellingham all in the mix.
"We always look at finding the right balance, who complements who in terms of the way that we play," he said.
"I try not to get too caught up in positions, it's more the attributes and the way we can potentially attack the opposition. All three are excellent players."
Carsley was announced as interim boss in August following the departure of Gareth Southgate after England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.
The 50-year-old oversaw victories in his first two games in charge against Ireland and Finland but said his situation had not changed.
"I think it's clear what my remit is," he said. "It's to take these three camps in the Nations League. I'm happy with that. My situation hasn't changed and I'm looking forward to the camp."
England squad:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham
Forwards: Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke.
