Soler wins Vuelta second stage, Roglic stays in red

Marc Soler won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic kept the red jersey for overall leader

Lekunberri, Espagne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Marc Soler won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic kept the red jersey for overall leader.

Spaniard Soler finished ahead of Roglic and Dan Martin at the end of the 151.6km ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri to earn his first stage win on a grand tour.