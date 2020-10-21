UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soler Wins Vuelta Second Stage, Roglic Stays In Red

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:46 PM

Soler wins Vuelta second stage, Roglic stays in red

Marc Soler won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic kept the red jersey for overall leader

Lekunberri, Espagne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Marc Soler won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic kept the red jersey for overall leader.

Spaniard Soler finished ahead of Roglic and Dan Martin at the end of the 151.6km ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri to earn his first stage win on a grand tour.

Related Topics

Pamplona From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

20 minutes ago

German health minister tests positive for coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

4 killed, 14 injured in blast in Alnoor Plaza blas ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan demands UK send ex-PM Nawaz Sharif home t ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Julia Goerges retires from tennis

2 minutes ago

US Looks Forward to Working With New Bolivian Gove ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.