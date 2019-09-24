The Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding the Solidarity Kashmir Bowling Championship at Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from Wednesday to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding the Solidarity Kashmir Bowling Championship at Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from Wednesday to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

According to PTBF Secretary Ijaz ur Rehman the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani would be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the championship. The event to conclude on September 29, would feature prominent bowlers from all over the country, he said.

Ijaz said a total of 8 categories would be contested in the championship including men's and women's singles doubles, media, inter colleges, inter schools and inter universities. Prizes and trophies would be distributed among the winning players, he said.