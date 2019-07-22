UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solo Swim: Italian Does Three Heats After Start Malfunction

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:18 PM

Solo swim: Italian does three heats after start malfunction

An Italian swimmer was forced to make three attempts to complete a world championship backstroke heat after a string of malfunctions with the starting equipment

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :An Italian swimmer was forced to make three attempts to complete a world championship backstroke heat after a string of malfunctions with the starting equipment.

Simone Sabbioni, a national record-holder, slipped at the start when his wedge, the angled block swimmers use to push off, gave way, causing him to come to an abrupt halt as his rivals splashed down the pool.

Sabbioni, 22, was told he could race again -- this time alone -- but the device failed for a second time, submerging him again.

"It's just unbelievable this kind of thing can happen at the world championships," he told AFP.

Sabbioni -- who eventually got away cleanly at the third attempt -- squeezed into one of the last qualifying spots with a time of 53.85 seconds, spurred on by a roaring crowd.

"I'm happy because I got through to the semi-finals but it really wasn't easy in these kind of conditions," he said.

Sabbioni wasn't the only athlete to encounter problems at the starting line.

Minutes earlier Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago also suffered issues with his block and, after a protest by his coach, was granted the same opportunity for a second lonely swim.

"The first time the wedge slipped out the notch so it was a mechanical fault," he said.

"But we knew that I had the capability to be in the semi so my coach protested because it's happened to a lot of athletes." Carter, 23, said he already had his swim suit off when he found out he'd been given a second chance to race.

"They made me swim again and I put together a better swim and made it to the semi." But Carter said it was "unfortunate" and "not fair" that he had to swim twice to make it to the semi-finals, adding: "It should not be happening at any meet you know, especially if it's the world championships." Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov, who holds the world junior records in the 50, 100 and 200m backstroke, also said he had an issue with his block, although he managed to continue with his heat and qualify in 14th place behind Sabbioni.

China's Xu Jiayu, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, topped the heats to qualify fastest for the evening's semi-finals.

American Ryan Murphy, the Rio Olympic champion, also safely advanced along with Australia's Commonwealth champion Mitch Larkin.

Related Topics

Protest World Australia Russia Same Trinidad And Tobago 2016 Silver Olympics Race Coach

Recent Stories

Hamza Ali Abbasi wants Mohsin Abbas to be made a h ..

4 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as traders consider Fed rate cu ..

4 minutes ago

Imran Khan beats Modi’s record in attracting hug ..

27 minutes ago

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) launch ..

4 minutes ago

China to issue white paper on national defense

32 seconds ago

No need to negotiate safe country status with U.S. ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.