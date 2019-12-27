UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solskajer Slams Festive Fixture Pile-up

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:41 PM

Solskajer slams festive fixture pile-up

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the latest Premier League manager to complain about the "unfair" packed programme of fixtures over Christmas and New Year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the latest Premier League manager to complain about the "unfair" packed programme of fixtures over Christmas and New Year.

United play their final league match of 2019 against Burnley on Saturday, just over 48 hours since competing a 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle.

Those matches form part of a sequence of seven games in 21 days that is hard to square with modern notions of rest and recovery.

But such is the commercial appeal of the traditionally congested programme that change does not appear likely anytime soon, even though Jurgen Klopp, the manager of runaway leaders Liverpool said recently it was a "crime" for teams to have to play on both December 26 and 27.

"I don't think it is fair on the boys at all," said United manager Solskjaer.

"I don't think it is fair to be expected to perform at the best of your level, both mentally and physically, 48 hours after you have played.

"But I think we are in the best position to perform on Saturday. One -- the game was over after 45 minutes. Two -- we are young," the former United striker added.

"We have a great chance against Burnley to perform at the best level because our boys, when you are 23, which is the average age of the outfield starting players (against Newcastle), that will make it easier for us to recover than Burnley, for example. I think.

"They played until the end against Everton. We were done after 45 minutes and used the second half as recovery.

"But it is not fair, especially when a game at Watford has just gone and there will be a game New Years' Day.

"Two games in three days is possible once in a while but not when it is as tight as this." The Norwegian, asked if English football might change its ways, replied: "You are a traditionalist country. You like your traditions. I can't see it being changed, no. But it should be." As for how he coped during his playing days, Solskjaer jokingly said: "It was easy for me. I was on the bench all the time! I never played 90 minutes twice in three days.

"Maybe I did one year. I scored against Villa and Ipswich. You have to look after yourself.

"You have to eat the right things, drink the right things, sleep well."

Related Topics

Football Christmas Young Newcastle Liverpool Ipswich Manchester December 2019 All Best Premier League

Recent Stories

China launches powerful Long March 5 space rocket

31 seconds ago

Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addres ..

14 minutes ago

AJK President assures complete facilitation of spe ..

33 seconds ago

Man burnt to death, two injured in Lahore

36 seconds ago

Validity period of journalist railway cards increa ..

41 seconds ago

Naila Baqir takes charge as DG Overseas Pakistanis ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.