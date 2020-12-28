UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solskjaer Keen To Extend Cavani's Time At Man Utd

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:47 PM

Solskjaer keen to extend Cavani's time at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani still has years left as a top striker and is keen to extend the Uruguayan's contract at Old Trafford

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani still has years left as a top striker and is keen to extend the Uruguayan's contract at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan signed a one-year deal in September after months without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

United have the option to extend Cavani's contract for another season and Solskjaer suggested he expects the club to do so.

"At the moment he looks like he has a few years left in him so I wouldn't say anything else," said Solskjaer when asked if Cavani will remain for another season.

"He's been a great influence and has made a great impact since he's come here." Cavani has scored four goals in 13 appearances for United and came off the bench to set up Bruno Fernandes's goal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Leicester.

However, Solskjaer dismissed suggestions Cavani's role will be that of an impact substitute.

"He's definitely a starter. You don't classify a player of that quality as anything else," added Solskjaer. "He'll probably start more games that he will not start.

"He's so meticulous and professional with his habits, everything about him shows why he's had the career he's had and, at the age he's now, he's still one of the fittest players we've got.

" Cavani will be available for the visit of Wolves to Old Trafford on Tuesday, but could soon be back on the sidelines after being charged by the Football Association with misconduct for a social media post.

After scoring twice as United came from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2 last month, Cavani thanked a friend on Instagram using the Spanish word "negrito" (small black person).

Both United and the player said at the time that the word was clearly used in an affectionate manner and has different connotations in South America.

United have not beaten Wolves in four attempts since Nuno Espirito Santo's men returned to the Premier League two and a half years ago.

But Solskjaer is hoping his side's struggles at home early in the season have been blown away by a 6-2 thrashing of Leeds in their last outing at Old Trafford.

"We are improving definitely, we're getting better and better at finding different solutions in different games," said the Norwegian.

"But we know that Wolverhampton have got quality as well and they will give us problems if we're too open."Victory could take United up to second in the Premier League table should other results go their way on Monday.

Related Topics

Football Social Media Visit Southampton Leicester Leeds Old Trafford Manchester United September Post From Top PSG Premier League Instagram

Recent Stories

All precautionary measures taken to safeguard UAE& ..

6 minutes ago

Three dead after attack on police in Russia's Chec ..

3 minutes ago

Brexit trade deal gets EU green light

3 minutes ago

MOHR helpline app 1099 available on google playsto ..

3 minutes ago

Afridi for penalizing Indian army officer in Shop ..

3 minutes ago

Du Plessis, South Africa punish injury-hit Sri Lan ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.