UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solskjaer Praises Campaigning Man Utd Star Rashford

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:04 PM

Solskjaer praises campaigning Man Utd star Rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for his work to help feed vulnerable families during the coronavirus crisis, saying it was more important than anything he would do on the pitch

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for his work to help feed vulnerable families during the coronavirus crisis, saying it was more important than anything he would do on the pitch.

The Manchester United striker has helped raise around 20 million ($25 million) for charity and this week persuaded the British government to provide free school meal vouchers during the summer holidays.

Solskjaer, whose team return to action at Tottenham on Friday, said it had been "fantastic" to follow Rashford during the coronavirus lockdown.

"It's not only that he got the Prime Minister to change his mind, but also what he's done over the last few months," the Norwegian boss said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"Marcus is such a top, top human being and he's brought his own experiences as a kid into this conversation and changed the lives of so many kids.

" Solskjaer said Rashford's work would have a major impact on the lives of deprived children.

"He's changed the lives of so many kids this summer, which is more important than any game of football that he would probably play," he said. "Hopefully he can keep both sides going as well as he's doing now." Meanwhile Solskjaer said he also was proud of the way the Premier League was throwing its weight behind the Black Lives Matter movement in the battle against racism.

Players, who are wearing "Black Lives Matter" on their shirts in place of their Names, made a powerful gesture of solidarity on Wednesday by taking a knee before kick-off in the first two matches after the restart.

"I think we all know that this shouldn't happen in 2020," said Solskjaer.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Holidays Manchester United 2020 All Government Top Weight Premier League Tottenham Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

6 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

21 minutes ago

ADIO supports private sector to unlock potential o ..

21 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

34 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

38 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring effective smar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.