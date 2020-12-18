UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Solskjaer Relishing Renewed Hostilities Between Man Utd And Leeds

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 second ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Solskjaer relishing renewed hostilities between Man Utd and Leeds

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing Manchester United's first competitive match against Leeds United in nine years on Sunday, recalling 'fiery' encounters during his time as a player in the Premier League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing Manchester United's first competitive match against Leeds United in nine years on Sunday, recalling 'fiery' encounters during his time as a player in the Premier League.

The Norwegian came on as a substitute in the last Premier League meeting between the two sides in February 2004, months before Leeds tumbled out of the English top-flight.

They have met twice in cup competitions since then.

Leeds, then playing in the third tier, pulled off a giantkilling in the 2010 FA Cup, beating their bitter rivals 1-0 in the third round at Old Trafford before United avenged that with a 3-0 win in the League Cup a year later.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have attracted rave reviews for their thrilling style under the Argentine and will travel to Manchester full of confidence after a 5-2 trouncing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

United are also buoyant after coming from behind to beat bottom side Sheffield United 3-2 on Thursday -- climbing to sixth in the table.

"I can't wait," said Solskjaer. "It's been too long, of course. I know how much it means for our supporters, I know how much it means for our club.

"It's a different type of Leeds coming up with a coach that's really done a great job with them and will test us to the limit." Solskjaer said he had enjoyed his regular clashes with Leeds as a player and his two goals in a 4-3 win for Alex Ferguson's men in 2002 were a particular highlight.

"There were fiery games, tackles flying in, players from both teams who were winners," he said. "We had a few fights, of course.

"Elland Road wasn't the quietest place when we came off the coach walking into the stadium and in the stadium, put it that way."

Related Topics

Road Job Newcastle Sheffield Leeds Manchester Old Trafford Cuban Peso Manchester United February Sunday From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Jam Kamal lauds farmers' role for u ..

15 seconds ago

Moscow Condemns 'Political Terror' Faced by Media, ..

16 seconds ago

Pfizer Says Vaccine Price Confidential After Belgi ..

18 seconds ago

Sindh Govt takes emergency steps to faulty fire en ..

19 seconds ago

Karachi likely to have cold, dry weather on Saturd ..

21 seconds ago

PM's Advisor urges diversification in export goods ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.