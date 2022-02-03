Some 150,000 People From Outside 'Bubble' to Visit Beijing Olympics - Organizing Committee

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Some 150,000 people from outside the anti-coronavirus "bubble" will visit the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the Organizing Committee said on Thursday.

The entire infrastructure of the games is located within a so-called Olympic bubble, which delegations are strictly forbidden to leave.

COVID-19 cases are being detected among the athletes and delegations daily.

"The number of viewers from outside the 'bubble' will stand at about 150,000. This is about half of the seats available on the tribunes. The list of viewers will also include foreigners who live in China," the committee added.