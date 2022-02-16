UrduPoint.com

Some 500Mln People Watched Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony - IOC

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2022 | 01:02 PM

Around 500 million people joined the broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Christian Klaue, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director at the International Olympics Committee (IOC), said on Wednesday

" The #Beijing2022 Opening Ceremony achieved the highest audience reach ever for an Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony - early estimates suggest could be as much as half a billion people," Klaue tweeted.

The opening ceremony was held on February 4. The Games will last until February 20.

>