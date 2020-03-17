Some great records produced in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020

The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 may have been postponed, but there had been some great records produced in the tournament, whether it is of scoring runs, taking wickets, grabbing catches or most dismissals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 may have been postponed, but there had been some great records produced in the tournament, whether it is of scoring runs, taking wickets, grabbing catches or most dismissals.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday postponed and rescheduled the PSL semifinals and final, which were to take place in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The semifinals were due to be played between Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars.

Earlier, PCB had rescheduled the PSL matches by replacing the playoffs with semi-finals on March 17 and final on March 18.

Multan Sultans were leading the points table with 14 points followed by Karachi Kings (11 points), Lahore Qalandars (10 points) and Peshawar Zalmi (9 points).

However speaking about the PSL records, when it comes to hitting most runs Pakistan Twenty20 Skipper and Karachi King's top batsman Babar Azam was topped the batters as he scored 345 runs in the league so far followed by Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars, 284 runs), Ben Dunk (Lahore Qalandars, 266 runs), Luke Ronchi (Islamabad United, 266 runs) and Shadab Khan (Islamabad United, 263 runs).

Lahore Qalandars Chris Lynn top scored with 113 not out in PSL followed by Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi, 101 runs), Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans, 100 not out), Ben Dunk (Lahore Qalandars, 99 not out) and Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars, 98 not out).

Mohammad Hasnain of Quetta Gladiators out shined in the bowling department bagging 15 wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi of Lahore Qalandars was the second promising bowler to take 13 wickets followed by Wahab Riaz of Peshawar Zalmi on third with 11 wickets. Sohail Tanvir and Imran Tahir of Multan Sultans remained fourth and fifth on the table with 10 wickets, respectively.

The best bowling figures in PSL were led by Samit Patel of Lahore Qalandars who bagged four wickets for 5 runs while his team mates Shaheen Shah Afridi (4 for 18) and Dilbar Hussain (4 for 24) also backed him and attained third and fourth spots on the table, respectively.

Multan Sultans Sohail Tanvir (4 for 13) bagged the second place while Mohammad Hasnain of Quetta Gladiators remained fifth with 4 for 25.

Most catches were taken by Mohammad Nawaz (8) of Quetta Gladiators followed by Tom Banton (Peshawar Zalmi, 7), James Vince (Multan Sultans, 6), Moeen Ali (Multan Sultans, 6) and Liam Livingstone (Peshawar Zalmi, 6).

Luke Ronchi of Islamabad United had the most dismissals 7, as a wicketkeeper. He was followed by Chadwick Walton (Karachi Kings, 7), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators, 7), Zeeshan Ashraf (Multan Sultans, 6) and Dane Villas (Lahore Qalandars, 5).