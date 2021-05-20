Some Two-Thirds of Russian Athletes to Get Vaccinated Ahead of Tokyo Olympics - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) At least two-thirds of Russian Olympic athletes will get vaccinated against the coronavirus before the Tokyo Games, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the official, those who do not have enough antibodies will be offered voluntary vaccination.

"We are discussing this at all meetings with our [sports] federations, and based on our conversations with their heads, I infer that most of the athletes will meet the criteria that will let them safely go through the entire competition.

I think it will be at least two-thirds of the athletes [who will get immunized]," Pozdnyakov said.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The games are to take place this summer, from July 23 until August 8. It is supposed to feature the largest number of athletic disciplines, 33, as well as categories, 339.

In April, Pozdnyakov stated that Russia would send about 300 to 350 athletes.