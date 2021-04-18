UrduPoint.com
Some Unidentified Miscreants Damaged Glass Poles Of Basketball Court In Swat

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Some unidentified miscreants damaged glass poles of basketball court in Swat

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) ::Some unidentified miscreants smashed glass of basketball poles installed recently in the main grassy ground here on Sunday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was also registered against unidentified miscreants involved in damaging the modern glass poles of the Basketball Court, President of the Swat Basketball Association Akbar Ali shared pictures and video of the damaged glass poles.

Akbar Ali Khan said that due to lack of safety net around the basketball poles, some unknown miscreants smashed the glass with stones and broke down the glass of the poles of the basketball court, which cost Rs 160,000 in the open market.

Akbar Ali Khan said that the government has installed international standard basketball poles having glass pad facility in a court situated inside the grassy ground, Mingora Swat to ensure international standard facility to the youth of Swat but unidentified miscreants smashed the glass of the poles.

He said that a report has been registered in Saidu Sharif Police Station against unknown miscreants.

